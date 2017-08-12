Brides, bridesmaids reunited with dresses after Alfred Angelo closes

On Saturday, eager brides and bridesmaids were waiting in line to see the dresses they've been separated from for far too long.

Their gowns have been held hostage inside the Alfred Angelo Bridal Store in Dunwoody ever since the retailer announced its closing last month.

Bride-to-be Kia Midy has her wedding in November. She said she didn't know what she was going to do when she heard of the retailers closing.

"It was very frustrating when I heard the news that they closed," she said. "I cried."

From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, brides and bridesmaids were able to pick up their gowns from the store thanks to one Georgia State University Dean with a direct line to the retailer's bankruptcy attorney. Jessica Cino was able to get the keys to the Dunwoody store because of her unique connection.

"You don't get to dress like a princess except for this one time so they deserve their dresses," Cino said. "Last weekend we came into the store and just took photos of all of the invoices and wrote down who the brides were and had the lawyers contact them, let them know that we've got their inventory, they can come in and they can pick it up."

And it wasn't just brides who were elated, dozens of bridesmaids made their way to the store as well.

"My fiance is happy now that I'm happy," said Midy.

