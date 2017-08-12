Child molester sentenced to life sentence by judge

According to the Clayton County Police, two people were shot on Sinclair Place in Morrow.More >
A female bank robber wanted in connection to four robberies and two more attempted robberies was arrested in Marietta.More >
Brad Clement, the man accused of concealing the death of a military veteran, was denied bond during a court appearance Friday morning after his arrest in DeKalb County on Thursday.More >
Police are trying to figure out what happened after two men, one of which was a juvenile, were found shot to death in Riverdale on Thursday.More >
A Cobb County judge told a man who was convicted of molesting a young relative that "it's my intention that you never get paroled and die in prison."More >
Rather than expanding its force of sworn peace officers, the Marietta Police Department will instead utilize eight new Public Safety Ambassador positions to help handle non-violent crime calls.More >
An Indiana man convicted of trafficking cocaine in Georgia has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.More >
A cemetery dating back to the 1870s in East Cobb County could be moved from its current location, so that an abandoned and blighted property adjacent to it might be sold and re-developed.More >
In the East Atlanta Village neighborhood, the EAV Barbell Club is known as the one owned by the guy who hates cops.More >
You know a singer performed poorly when they apologize on social media for their performance. Jennie Gautney was one such singer.More >
Saturday morning, demonstrators marched from Central Avenue in downtown Atlanta to the federal courthouse just four blocks away.More >
A dream vacation turned into a real nightmare for 1,900 passengers who shelled out thousands of dollars to take a 104-day cruise around the world.More >
Two pedestrians died Friday after being hit by a vehicle in Fulton County.More >
