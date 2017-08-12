Child molester sentenced to life sentence by judge

A man found guilty of repeatedly molesting a relative for four years was sentenced to a life sentence by a Cobb County judge.

Robert Lee Martin, 37, was convicted by a jury after a four day trial.

“The true hero in this case is the victim. This young girl stood up in the face of people who did not believe her and spoke the truth about what had happened to her,” ADA David Williamson said. “This verdict sends a message to this victim that she is believed.”

Authorities say the abuse started when the victim was 10 years old and continued until she disclosed the abuse when she was 14 years old.

“If you will do this to your own flesh and blood, you’ll do it to anybody,” Judge Leonard said. “So, now it falls to me to protect her, and every other young girl in this community, as best I can. In my view, the best way to do that is to make sure you never walk around a free man in this community again. Accordingly, I will sentence you to a life sentence plus 90 years consecutive. In fashioning this sentence, it’s my intention that you never get paroled and die in prison.”

The case was investigated by Marietta Police.

