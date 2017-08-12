MISSING: Woman last seen at residence on Lenox Road

Atlanta Police need help locating a woman that has been missing since August 8.

Cassandra Figueroa-Ramirez, 20, was last seen at her residence on Lenox Road where a friend was scheduled to pick her up.

She is described as a Hispanic female, 5’2” tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department’s Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

