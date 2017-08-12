Five Ford trucks stolen in south Hall County

Investigators in Hall County are seeking information regarding the theft of five Ford trucks.

Four of the trucks were parked at residences and the fifth was parked on the side of the road. The vehicles include a Ford F-150, F-250, and a F-350 Super Duty.

The suspects, who are armed, are believed to be wearing hoodies and occupying a passenger car.

Anyone with information regarding these thefts are encouraged to call Investigator Jeremy Grindle at 770-531-6879 or Hall County Central Communications at 770-536-8812.

