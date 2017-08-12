Carjacking suspect apprehended by canine unit

A carjacking suspect is facing numerous felony charges after stealing a car from a victim at a local church then leading police on a chase.

Jason Taratoot, 31, held a victim at gun while at St. James Methodist Church and stole her green Kia Soul.

An officer spotted the vehicle driving southbound on Georgia 400; however, the suspect refused to stop. A short vehicle pursuit ensued and ended with police conducting a pit maneuver near the Northsprings Marta Station.

The suspect attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by a canine unit.

CBS46 learned Taratoot is also a wanted fugitive out of Cherokee County.

