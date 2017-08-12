March held in Atlanta in response to violence in Charlottesville

White nationalist demonstrators clashed with counter demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday, resulting in at least 3 deaths and 26 injuries.

White nationalist demonstrators clashed with counter demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday, resulting in at least 3 deaths and 26 injuries.

A march was held in Atlanta to condemn the violence that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia during a white nationalist rally Saturday.

Charlottesville solidarity in Atlanta marching to City Hall https://t.co/RZ4GKn8ALl — People For Bernie (@People4Bernie) August 12, 2017

Leaders from Bend the Arc Jewish Action, Color of Change, Human Rights Campaign and Muslim Advocates met at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta and marched to the State Capital.

The protest ended around 9 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.