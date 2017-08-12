March held in Atlanta in response to violence in Charlottesville - CBS46 News

March held in Atlanta in response to violence in Charlottesville

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

A march was held in Atlanta to condemn the violence that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia during a white nationalist rally Saturday.

Leaders from Bend the Arc Jewish Action, Color of Change, Human Rights Campaign and Muslim Advocates met at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta and marched to the State Capital.

The protest ended around 9 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46