Marches, vigils continue in Atlanta in response to violence in C - CBS46 News

Marches, vigils continue in Atlanta in response to violence in Charlottesville

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Several rallies continued Sunday in Atlanta in response to the violent protest in Charlottesville, Virginia just a day before.

Hundreds came out to DeKalb for a Stand with Charlottesville Vigil which was held in Decatur Square. 

A similar gathering was held at Woodruff Park and organized by the Metro Atlanta Democratic Socialists of America. 

The memorial and march was held to to honor the fallen and injured in Charlottesville.

Saturday night march in Atlanta

A march was held in Atlanta to condemn the violence that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia during a white nationalist rally Saturday.

Leaders from Bend the Arc Jewish Action, Color of Change, Human Rights Campaign and Muslim Advocates met at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta and marched to the State Capital.

The protest ended around 9 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46