Marches, vigils continue in Atlanta in response to violence in Charlottesville

White nationalist demonstrators clashed with counter demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday, resulting in at least 3 deaths and 26 injuries.

Several rallies continued Sunday in Atlanta in response to the violent protest in Charlottesville, Virginia just a day before.

Hundreds came out to DeKalb for a Stand with Charlottesville Vigil which was held in Decatur Square.

A Candleight Vigil for Charlottesville in Decatur Square in Georgia in the shadow of a Confederate Memorial obelisk tonight. pic.twitter.com/ucuIKRZTWn — Mikell Hagood (@abdulazeez1) August 13, 2017

A similar gathering was held at Woodruff Park and organized by the Metro Atlanta Democratic Socialists of America.

Speeches underway at the Atlanta anti-white nationalist/Charlottesville solidarity march. Woodruff Park to Piedmont Park, happening now. pic.twitter.com/W7aIjQusOq — Stephen??Molldrem?? (@StephenMolldrem) August 13, 2017

The memorial and march was held to to honor the fallen and injured in Charlottesville.

Saturday night march in Atlanta

A march was held in Atlanta to condemn the violence that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia during a white nationalist rally Saturday.

Charlottesville solidarity in Atlanta marching to City Hall https://t.co/RZ4GKn8ALl — People For Bernie (@People4Bernie) August 12, 2017

Leaders from Bend the Arc Jewish Action, Color of Change, Human Rights Campaign and Muslim Advocates met at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta and marched to the State Capital.

The protest ended around 9 p.m.

