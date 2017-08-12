Marches, vigils continue in Atlanta in response to violence in Charlottesville

White nationalist demonstrators clashed with counter demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday, resulting in at least 3 deaths and 26 injuries.More >
White nationalist demonstrators clashed with counter demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday, resulting in at least 3 deaths and 26 injuries.More >
A march was held in Atlanta to condemn the violence that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia during a white nationalist rally Saturday.More >
A march was held in Atlanta to condemn the violence that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia during a white nationalist rally Saturday.More >
Shannon Thompson, 40, had been in jail only four days and was facing several drug charges after an August 8 arrest in Alpharetta.More >
Shannon Thompson, 40, had been in jail only four days and was facing several drug charges after an August 8 arrest in Alpharetta.More >
Jason Taratoot, 31, held a victim at gun while at St. James Methodist Church and stole her green Kia Soul.More >
Jason Taratoot, 31, held a victim at gun while at St. James Methodist Church and stole her green Kia Soul.More >
Cassandra Figueroa-Ramirez, 20, was last seen at her residence on Lenox Road where a friend was scheduled to pick her up.More >
Cassandra Figueroa-Ramirez, 20, was last seen at her residence on Lenox Road where a friend was scheduled to pick her up.More >
Fulton County Chairman John Eaves held an emergency news conference on Friday, calling for a full criminal investigation into allegations of R. Kelly allegedly sexually exploiting and holding young women against their will.More >
Fulton County Chairman John Eaves held an emergency news conference on Friday, calling for a full criminal investigation into allegations of R. Kelly allegedly sexually exploiting and holding young women against their will.More >
Parents of at least 35 children who have died in an Indian hospital over the past three days have alleged that the fatalities were due to the lack of a sufficient oxygen supply in the children's ward.More >
Parents of at least 35 children who have died in an Indian hospital over the past three days have alleged that the fatalities were due to the lack of a sufficient oxygen supply in the children's ward.More >
Atlanta Police responded to a shooting on the 3000 block of Princeton Lakes Parkway Sunday morning.More >
Atlanta Police responded to a shooting on the 3000 block of Princeton Lakes Parkway Sunday morning.More >
A dream vacation turned into a real nightmare for 1,900 passengers who shelled out thousands of dollars to take a 104-day cruise around the world.More >
A dream vacation turned into a real nightmare for 1,900 passengers who shelled out thousands of dollars to take a 104-day cruise around the world.More >
Facebook once failed to buy Snapchat; ever since, it's tried to copy it, mostly without success.More >
Facebook once failed to buy Snapchat; ever since, it's tried to copy it, mostly without success.More >
President Donald Trump blamed "many sides" for violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in the wake of a white nationalist demonstration, drawing swift reactions.More >
President Donald Trump blamed "many sides" for violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in the wake of a white nationalist demonstration, drawing swift reactions.More >