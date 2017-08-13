Man shot in Atlanta Sunday morning

Atlanta Police responded to a shooting on the 3000 block of Princeton Lakes Parkway Sunday morning.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg at about 7:30 a.m.

He was alert, conscious and transported to Grady Hospital in stable condition.

Investigators are gathering and confirming information the incident, but no arrests have been made so far.

