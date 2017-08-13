One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Habersham Cou - CBS46 News

One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Habersham County

By Chris Price, Digital Content Producer
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

The Habersham County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that deputies have been involved in an officer-involved shooting, which has left one person dead.

No officers were injured, according to the office's public relation's officer.

GBI is investigating the incident and more information will be released as it becomes available.

