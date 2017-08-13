Gift expands Georgia college's help for homeless students

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia college's program for students at risk of becoming homeless is getting a $45,000 gift to support its work.

Kennesaw State University says in a statement that a nonprofit called The American Opportunity Foundation donated the money. It will provide emergency on-campus housing and scholarships for students at the school's Marietta campus.

The university's Campus Awareness, Resource and Empowerment Center Services program already works with students who are homeless, struggling to afford food or in the state's foster care system.

Program director Marcy Stidum says the donation paid for a two-bedroom apartment that students can use for two weeks while program staff find long-term housing.

A previous $25,000 grant from the Beacon Foundation was used to provide a one-bedroom apartment on the main Kennesaw campus for students in need.

