Gift expands Georgia college's help for homeless students

A Georgia college's program for students at risk of becoming homeless is getting a $45,000 gift to support its work.More >
A University of Georgia business professor removed part of his syllabus that would have allowed students to pick their own grades.More >
As the fall semester kicks off for the University System of Georgia, CBS46 is learning it will come with increased oversight of sexual misconduct cases.More >
The first week of school is in the books for metro Atlanta school districts, but it hasn't been a smooth ride. CBS46 is learning that dozens of families endured lengthy bus wait times.More >
A Georgia university's law school is creating a legal clinic focused on military veterans.More >
