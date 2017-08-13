Parents charged in death of 8 month old son

The parents of an 8-month old baby were arrested and charged with the death of their son.

Sanchez Dyron Ussery Sr. and Latorrica Allen have been charged with felony murder and cruelty to children.

Monroe County deputies say when they arrived at the Monroe County Hospital Emergency Room, Sanchez Dyron Ussery Jr. was deceased. He had visible bruising on his chest and stomach. The child was sent to the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta for an autopsy.

Both suspects will petition the Superior Court of Monroe County for bond at a later date.

