Six Flags Over Georgia prepares for new ride

The Georgia Cyclone roller coaster closed in July, but Six Flags Over Georgia is wasting no time preparing for the new ride that is expect to arrive in its place.

PROJECT 2018: The writing is on the wall. #SixFlagsOverGeorgia pic.twitter.com/Z9Gjt7drWv — Six Flags Over GA (@sfovergeorgia) August 10, 2017

The park released the above trailer Thursday on Twitter and the news was met with mixed reviews from social media users.

Tear down a coaster for a waterslide. ?? — Rich Lesiacsek (@Rich364Rich) August 13, 2017

Come onnnn coaster fever — Hayes (@heyhowiee) August 10, 2017

No no no — Bparcs (@BPARCS1) August 10, 2017

IT'S HAPPENING — TheJewelOfJool (@JeweIOfJooI) August 11, 2017

Officials with the park said they will be releasing three more videos over the next few weeks leading up to the announcement coming soon.

