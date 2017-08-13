Six Flags Over Georgia prepares for new ride - CBS46 News

Six Flags Over Georgia prepares for new ride

By WGCL Digital Team
AUSTELL, GA (CBS46) -

The Georgia Cyclone roller coaster closed in July, but Six Flags Over Georgia is wasting no time preparing for the new ride that is expect to arrive in its place.

The park released the above trailer Thursday on Twitter and the news was met with mixed reviews from social media users.

Officials with the park said they will be releasing three more videos over the next few weeks leading up to the announcement coming soon.

