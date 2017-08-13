Six Flags Over Georgia prepares for new ride

The Georgia Cyclone roller coaster closed in July, but Six Flags Over Georgia is wasting no time preparing for the new ride that is expect to arrive in its place.More >
Robert Lee Martin, 37, was convicted by a jury June 22 after a four day trial.More >
A Cobb County judge told a man who was convicted of molesting a young relative that "it's my intention that you never get paroled and die in prison."More >
Rather than expanding its force of sworn peace officers, the Marietta Police Department will instead utilize eight new Public Safety Ambassador positions to help handle non-violent crime calls.More >
An Indiana man convicted of trafficking cocaine in Georgia has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.More >
Parents of at least 35 children who have died in an Indian hospital over the past three days have alleged that the fatalities were due to the lack of a sufficient oxygen supply in the children's ward.More >
A dream vacation turned into a real nightmare for 1,900 passengers who shelled out thousands of dollars to take a 104-day cruise around the world.More >
Facebook once failed to buy Snapchat; ever since, it's tried to copy it, mostly without success.More >
Atlanta Police responded to a shooting on the 3000 block of Princeton Lakes Parkway Sunday morning.More >
President Donald Trump blamed "many sides" for violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in the wake of a white nationalist demonstration, drawing swift reactions.More >
