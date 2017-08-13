Fulton County inmates dies from apparent suicide - CBS46 News

Fulton County inmates dies from apparent suicide

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: Fulton County Sheriff's Office Source: Fulton County Sheriff's Office
FULTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

An inmate in the Fulton County jail was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital Saturday afternoon.

Shannon Thompson, 40, had been in jail only four days and was facing drug charges after an August 8 arrest in Alpharetta.

Thompson was charged with possession of heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46