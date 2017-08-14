All lanes back open after overturned tractor trailer shuts down portion of I-75

Crews have moved an overturned tractor trailer on I-75 in Henry County to the side of the road and all lanes are back open as they continue to clear the scene.

The crash forced the closure of two of the three lanes on northbound I-75 at SR 155 near McDonough but all of the lanes have since reopened.

The tractor trailer was hauling IKEA furniture when it overturned, spilling an unknown amount of diesel fuel onto the highway.

Traffic is moving through the area and no backup is being reported.

No word on injuries.

