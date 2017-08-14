Woman who walked away from care facility located safe

A woman believed to be in grave danger after she walked away from an adult care facility in Cobb County on Sunday has been located.More >
The Georgia Cyclone roller coaster closed in July, but Six Flags Over Georgia is wasting no time preparing for the new ride that is expect to arrive in its place.More >
Robert Lee Martin, 37, was convicted by a jury June 22 after a four day trial.More >
A Cobb County judge told a man who was convicted of molesting a young relative that "it's my intention that you never get paroled and die in prison."More >
Rather than expanding its force of sworn peace officers, the Marietta Police Department will instead utilize eight new Public Safety Ambassador positions to help handle non-violent crime calls.More >
Two openly gay students in the Kearney School District say their quotes were removed from the yearbook without warning. KCTV5 News went to the district to find out why.More >
A Missouri couple, married 77 years, was buried in the one casket.More >
Atlanta Police responded to a shooting on the 3000 block of Princeton Lakes Parkway Sunday morning.More >
Saturday morning, demonstrators marched from Central Avenue in downtown Atlanta to the federal courthouse just four blocks away.More >
Parents of at least 35 children who have died in an Indian hospital over the past three days have alleged that the fatalities were due to the lack of a sufficient oxygen supply in the children's ward.More >
