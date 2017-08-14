Woman who walked away from care facility located safe

A woman believed to be in grave danger after she walked away from an adult care facility in Cobb County on Sunday has been located.

The Smyrna Police Department reported that Sara LeDuc was found early Monday morning and is safe.

She was last seen running westbound across South Cobb Drive after she walked out of the Ridgeview Institute in Smyrna. Smyrna Police say she has a history of psychiatric disorders and has threatened suicide in the past.

The department believed LeDuc to be in "grave danger".

She is a white female standing around 5'4" tall and weighing about 110 pounds. She has chin length dark hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a pink sweater with a yellow shirt underneath, blue jeans and no shoes.

