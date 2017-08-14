Meeting scheduled on proposed changes to Fulton County polling locations

A meeting will be held Monday to discuss proposed changes to several polling locations in predominantly African-American neighborhoods in Fulton County.

The board of elections could vote on the changes as early as Monday. A similar meeting held earlier became heated when the board of elections said it needed to combine some polling locations.

After many voters said this would affect mainly African-Americans, the American Civil Liberties Union fired back with a lawsuit, claiming voters weren't given proper notice of the changes. That lawsuit was filed on July 18.

Georgia law requires election officials to publish proposed polling place changes for at least 14 consecutive days before approving them. The Board had published the proposed changes just 6 days in advance.

The Fulton County board of elections director told CBS46 that they do not comment on proposed litigation.

"We're pleased the Board has agreed to reconsider these changes in the light of day," said Andrea Young, ACLU of Georgia executive director in July. "We encourage all voters who would be affected by these changes to attend the hearing and make their voices heard."

The meeting, which was initially scheduled on August 10, has been moved to Monday and will take place at 10 a.m. at 130 Peachtree Street in Atlanta.

