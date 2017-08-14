Suspect accused of fire that crippled I-85 to appear in court

Where people are getting picked up at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is undergoing major construction. Canopies are being installed as part of a $6 billion capital improvement project.More >
A suspect is in custody following a house fire in southwest Atlanta Monday. The fire occurred at the corner of Cascade Avenue SW and Rogers Avenue SW.More >
Roswell police are investigating after one person died in an accident on Hardscrabble Road near Highway 92.More >
A judge declared a mistrial against three alleged Fulton County gang members charged with the murder of Darius Bottoms.More >
The Fulton County Board of Elections met on Monday to discuss proposed changes to several polling locations in predominately black neighborhoods in Fulton County. The board voted to reject those changes for now.More >
Two openly gay students in the Kearney School District say their quotes were removed from the yearbook without warning. KCTV5 News went to the district to find out why.More >
Here are some places you can buy special glasses for the upcoming solar eclipse.More >
A Missouri couple, married 77 years, was buried in the one casket.More >
For the first time since all U.S. Lotteries began selling both Powerball and Mega Millions tickets, both games have prizes over the $300 million mark...More >
Two kindergarten teachers seen on video carrying an autistic boy down hallways and dragging him on the floor by an ankle won't be criminally charged.More >
