Man found dead inside vehicle in Clayton County

Police are investigating a homicide after they found a man dead inside a vehicle late Sunday night.

After receiving reports of gunshots, officers responded to the scene on the 2000 block of Knight Court in College Park at around 11:30 p.m. and found the body of 35 year-old Stanley Smylie dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police do not have anyone in custody and a suspect has yet to be identified.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

