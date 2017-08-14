Water main break closes Coweta County elementary school - CBS46 News

Water main break closes Coweta County elementary school

By WGCL Digital Team
Moreland Elementary School in Coweta County is closed Monday following a water main break in the area.

The school is currently without water and repairs to the main are expected to be wrapped up later in the day.

The school is scheduled to reopen Tuesday morning.

