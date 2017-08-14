Students collect homecoming dresses for those who can't afford them

A drive was held Saturday at Sprayberry High School in Marietta in hopes of collecting homecoming dresses for students at the school who are unable to afford them.

The inaugural Homecoming Dress Drive at Sprayberry High School aimed to collect over 100 dresses for those in need. Several dresses were collected but it's unclear if they were able to meet their goal of over 100.

Homecoming at the school is scheduled for Friday, September 9.

