Longtime Walton County deputy passes away on Saturday

A Walton County Sheriff's Office deputy with over 35 years of experience in law enforcement will be laid to rest Tuesday after passing away over the weekend.

Tony Anderson, 60, passed away suddenly on Saturday. It is unclear how he died.

A Facebook post by the Walton County Sheriff's Office read "Our hearts are broken because of the sudden passing of one of our own". He began his career in law enforcement in 1980.

A visitation will be held Monday night for Anderson at Lord and Stephens West in Bogart from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. His funeral will take place on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

