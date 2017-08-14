Dawson County HS teacher, coach killed in weekend crash

A special education teacher and coach at Dawson County High School has died after a weekend crash in Forsyth County.

According to the Dawson County News, Jed Lacey was killed in a four-vehicle crash on Georgia 400 early Saturday morning. Lacey was traveling southbound on the highway just south of a construction zone near Exit 16 when the crash occurred. His daughter Fallan, who is a student at the high school, was injured in the crash.

Two others were also injured in the crash, which included two dump trucks and a Subaru vehicle.

Lacey headed the boys and girls varsity soccer programs at the school and also assisted in coaching football.

A vigil was held Saturday night at the school in his honor.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

