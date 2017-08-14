Dawson County HS teacher, coach killed in weekend crash

Two openly gay students in the Kearney School District say their quotes were removed from the yearbook without warning. KCTV5 News went to the district to find out why.More >
Two openly gay students in the Kearney School District say their quotes were removed from the yearbook without warning. KCTV5 News went to the district to find out why.More >
A Missouri couple, married 77 years, was buried in the one casket.More >
A Missouri couple, married 77 years, was buried in the one casket.More >
Two kindergarten teachers seen on video carrying an autistic boy down hallways and dragging him on the floor by an ankle won't be criminally charged.More >
Two kindergarten teachers seen on video carrying an autistic boy down hallways and dragging him on the floor by an ankle won't be criminally charged.More >
A second Arizona county in two weeks has confirmed that fleas in the area tested positive for plague.More >
A second Arizona county in two weeks has confirmed that fleas in the area tested positive for plague.More >