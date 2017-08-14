Man's body found in wooded area of Henry County

Two people walking through a wooded area of Henry County made a gruesome discovery after finding a man's body Saturday afternoon.

The body of 58 year-old Robert Ezra Craddock was found around 3:15 p.m. along a walking trail in a wooded area near Acacia Drive in Stockbridge.

Investigators say Craddock's body had been there for 24 to 48 hours.

They were unable to find any obvious injuries to Craddock but an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the exact cause of death.

