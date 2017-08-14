Two Atlanta rooftop bars named among best in the U.S. - CBS46 News

Two Atlanta rooftop bars named among best in the U.S.

By WGCL Digital Team
View at the SkyLounge in Atlanta (Source: Facebook) View at the SkyLounge in Atlanta (Source: Facebook)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Supercall, a media company specializing in capturing the spirit of cocktails and culture, has named two Atlanta rooftop bars among its top 10 in the nation.

9 Mile Station at Ponce City Market and SkyLounge atop the Glenn Hotel in Midtown were named to the list of the best rooftop bars in the United States. 

The top 10, which were released in no particular order, are listed below:

  • Sky Lounge at 71 Above, Los Angeles
  • Westlight, Brooklyn
  • P.O.V. Rooftop Lounge and Terrace, Washington D.C.
  • 9 Mile Station, Atlanta
  • Sugar, Miami
  • Ghostbar, Las Vegas
  • Gallow Green, New York
  • Upstairs at the Ace Hotel, Los Angeles
  • Roofers Union, Washington D.C.
  • Sky Lounge, Atlanta

