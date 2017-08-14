Two Atlanta rooftop bars named among best in the U.S.

Supercall, a media company specializing in capturing the spirit of cocktails and culture, has named two Atlanta rooftop bars among its top 10 in the nation.

9 Mile Station at Ponce City Market and SkyLounge atop the Glenn Hotel in Midtown were named to the list of the best rooftop bars in the United States.

The top 10, which were released in no particular order, are listed below:

Sky Lounge at 71 Above, Los Angeles

Westlight, Brooklyn

P.O.V. Rooftop Lounge and Terrace, Washington D.C.

9 Mile Station, Atlanta

Sugar, Miami

Ghostbar, Las Vegas

Gallow Green, New York

Upstairs at the Ace Hotel, Los Angeles

Roofers Union, Washington D.C.

Sky Lounge, Atlanta

