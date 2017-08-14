Gilmer Co. Sheriff's Office nets largest meth bust in joint operation

The Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office netted the largest methamphetamine bust in county history in a joint operation on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

With the help of the Zell Miller Mtn. Parkway Drug Task Force, the Georgia Dept. of Community Supervision and pre-trial probation officer Larry Clemens, officers confiscated one kilo (2.2 pounds) of methamphetamine on Big Creek Road.

Joey David Abernathy was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and probation violation.

