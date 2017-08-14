Gilmer Co. Sheriff's Office nets largest meth bust in joint operation

The Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office netted the largest methamphetamine bust in county history in a joint operation on Wednesday, Aug. 9.More >
Police are investigating a homicide after they found a man dead inside a vehicle late Sunday night.More >
Sanchez Dyron Ussery Sr. and Latorrica Allen have been charged with felony murder and cruelty to children.More >
Jason Taratoot, 31, held a victim at gun while at St. James Methodist Church and stole her green Kia Soul.More >
Four of the trucks were parked at residences and the fifth was parked on the side of the road.More >
