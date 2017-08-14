Spelman College alumni, Chick-fil-A franchisee honored for particularly high sales growth

Earlier this year, Spelman Alumni Ashley Lamothe Derby was awarded the Symbol of Success, an honor reserved for Chick-fil-A operators whose businesses experience particularly high sales growth.

Derby is the owner and operator of a Chick-fil-A near the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

She began her career with Chick-fil-A at age 15 working at a restaurant in her hometown of Marietta, GA. After working at a Chick-fil-A near campus, she was asked by her manager if she would consider a career in leadership with the company and then changed her major from theater to economics.

Following graduation form Spelman, she spent the next three years completing numerous Chick-fil-A management and development programs and in 2011, at age 26, she became the youngest African-American female franchise owner in the company's history.

She now encourages employees at her restaurant to never give up on their goals.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.