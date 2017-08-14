Gov. Deal suspends Walton Co. Sheriff Joseph Chapman for 30 days

Gov. Nathan Deal has suspended Walton Co. Sheriff Joseph Chapman for 30 days following an investigation into his May 2016 arrest in Florida.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and the investigative committee appointed recommended that Gov. Nathan Deal suspend Chapman for 30 days.

Chapman was arrested and charged with battery in Carrabelle, Fla. following an altercation. The charge was later reduced to disorderly conduct. Chapman then entered into a Deferred Prosecution Agreement that allowed the charge be dismissed after six months following the payment of $500 in diversion fees, no contact with the victim and committing no violations of the law.

Chapman's charge was dismissed in July 2017.

The investigative committee was formed to investigate criminal charges, alleged misconduct in office or alleged incapacity and consisted of Carr, Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch and McDuffie County Sheriff Logan Marshal. The committee recommended a 30-day suspension after it completed its investigation.

