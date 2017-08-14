Gwinnett County's Most Wanted Fugitives

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is asking for the community's help in locating these wanted fugitives in Gwinnett County.

The organization is offering rewards of up to $2,000 for the capture of these wanted criminals.

Check out a slideshow of the most wanted fugitives in Gwinnett County.

App users, tap here for the pictures.

If you've seen any of these men or have any information on their whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

