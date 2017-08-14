Judge declares mistrial in alleged Fulton County gang trial

A judge declared a mistrial against three alleged Fulton County gang members charged with the murder of Darius Bottoms.

Rashad Barber, Ryan Bowdery and David Wallace, alleged gang members, were charged with murder after the trio allegedly mistakenly killed 18-year-old Bottoms in June 2014.

The jury began deliberations in the case on Thursday after closing arguments lasted nearly five hours on Wednesday. Bottoms is the nephew of Atlanta City Councilwoman Keisha Lance Bottoms.

BREAKING: Judge declares MISTRIAL in Darius Bottoms case. The teen was killed by three alleged gang members in June 2014. @cbs46 — Brittany Miller (@MillerCBS46) August 14, 2017

Stay with CBS 46 as this story develops.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.