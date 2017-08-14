Georgia Highlands College closed Floyd Campus after threat

According to a post on its Facebook page, Georgia Highlands College has closed the Floyd Campus after receiving a threat to that particular campus.

The post read just before 1 p.m. on Monday: “In an abundance of caution, we are ceasing operations for the day at the Floyd Campus as the investigation continues. Please exit campus at this time.”

In a second post, the school reported local authorities were on campus and urged students to please remain off the Floyd Campus as the investigation continues.

