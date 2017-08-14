Coach, ESPN analyst Lee Corso honored at Curing Kids Cancer gala

ESPN Analyst and longtime college football coach Lee Corso was in Atlanta over the weekend.

Coach Corso was honored at the Curing Kids Cancer First and Gold Gala for his decade of service to the organization. Coach returns for his 31st year on ESPN’S signature college football show GameDay this fall.

I played for coach Corso a long time ago at Indiana University. We talked a little about that, but more about Tech, Georgia and the SEC.

Be sure to watch the SEC on CBS46 this fall then stay with us for the SEC wrap-up show. Former Georgia quarterback Buck Belue joins me for the third year in a row.

