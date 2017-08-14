Six Flags Over Georgia holding character auditions for Fright Fest Halloween

Six Flags Over Georgia is gearing up for its annual Fright Fest Halloween event and the park is holding three upcoming casting calls over the next two weeks, specifically looking to hire scare actors (zombies, monster and more):

Dates: Tuesday, August 15 4-8pm; Sunday, August 20 1-5pm; Tuesday, August 22 4-8pm

Location: 7110 Oak Ridge Parkway, Austell, GA 30168

Fright Fest begins on September 23 and runs through October 31 on select nights. In 2017, Fright Fest will feature eight (8) new attractions, including four (4) new blood-curdling scare zones and four (4) new terrifying haunted mazes/attractions. In all, Fright Fest will feature 16 eerie attractions and hundreds of monsters lurking in the park. Additional announcements regarding Fright Fest will be made in the coming weeks.

To be considered, all scare actors must be able to work the final two weekends of September and all weekends in October, including Friday evenings. Headshots and resumes are appreciated, but not required. All applicants must be at least 16 years of age and should apply online first at www.sixflagsjobs.com prior to attending the casting call.