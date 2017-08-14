Petition filed to rename Confederate Avenue in Atlanta

An Atlanta man has filed an online petition to rename Confederate Avenue, saying the word is not honorable.

"Removing the word confederate from a street isn't erasing history," said 30-year-old Joe Thomas.

Thomas grew up in the Grant Park area, using Confederate Avenue just about everyday.

"For somebody who looks like me, a straight white guy, it's easy to ignore," he said.

After this weekend’s violent white supremacist demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia, Thomas said he felt compelled to do something to fight back against racism. He started a petition on Change.org to rename Confederate Avenue, the street he knows so well. The petition was just launched Sunday and already has nearly 4,000 signatures.

"I think that it's important that we start to acknowledge that street names, and memorials and statues are places of honor," Thomas said. "They're places that we put things that we're proud of and the word confederate is not honorable."

Many believe confederate monuments are history and should not be removed. Thomas said he doesn’t see it that way.

"It's not just history," he said. "I think that we saw this past weekend in Charlottesville, these are sentiments that are very active. White supremacy and hate are not things of the past."

After Thomas reaches at least 5,000 signatures, he says he will take the petition to city leaders. City Councilperson Carla Smith, who represents the district, said she is speaking with residents about a possible meeting to discuss the name change.

