Roswell police investigating fatal accident at Hardscrabble Rd. near Hwy. 92

Roswell police are investigating after one person died in an accident on Hardscrabble Road near Highway 92.

According to officials, it was a single vehicle accident. The passenger died in the crash while the driver was transported to the hospital conscious and alert.

A telephone pole was split in half during the accident, and Georgia Power is on the scene to repair the pole.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

