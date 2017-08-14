Roswell police investigating fatal accident at Hardscrabble Rd. near Hwy. 92

Roswell police are investigating after one person died in an accident on Hardscrabble Road near Highway 92.More >
Roswell police are investigating after one person died in an accident on Hardscrabble Road near Highway 92.More >
A judge declared a mistrial against three alleged Fulton County gang members charged with the murder of Darius Bottoms.More >
A judge declared a mistrial against three alleged Fulton County gang members charged with the murder of Darius Bottoms.More >
The Fulton County Board of Elections met on Monday to discuss proposed changes to several polling locations in predominately black neighborhoods in Fulton County. The board voted to reject those changes for now.More >
The Fulton County Board of Elections met on Monday to discuss proposed changes to several polling locations in predominately black neighborhoods in Fulton County. The board voted to reject those changes for now.More >
Several rallies continued Sunday in Atlanta in response to the violent protest in Charlottesville, Virginia where several people were killed and dozens of others were injured.More >
Several rallies continued Sunday in Atlanta in response to the violent protest in Charlottesville, Virginia where several people were killed and dozens of others were injured.More >
Basil Eleby, the man accused of starting a fire underneath I-85 in late March that caused of section of the roadway to collapse, is expected to appear in court on Monday.More >
Basil Eleby, the man accused of starting a fire underneath I-85 in late March that caused of section of the roadway to collapse, is expected to appear in court on Monday.More >
Two openly gay students in the Kearney School District say their quotes were removed from the yearbook without warning. KCTV5 News went to the district to find out why.More >
Two openly gay students in the Kearney School District say their quotes were removed from the yearbook without warning. KCTV5 News went to the district to find out why.More >
Here are some places you can buy special glasses for the upcoming solar eclipse.More >
Here are some places you can buy special glasses for the upcoming solar eclipse.More >
A Missouri couple, married 77 years, was buried in the one casket.More >
A Missouri couple, married 77 years, was buried in the one casket.More >
For the first time since all U.S. Lotteries began selling both Powerball and Mega Millions tickets, both games have prizes over the $300 million mark...More >
For the first time since all U.S. Lotteries began selling both Powerball and Mega Millions tickets, both games have prizes over the $300 million mark...More >
Two kindergarten teachers seen on video carrying an autistic boy down hallways and dragging him on the floor by an ankle won't be criminally charged.More >
Two kindergarten teachers seen on video carrying an autistic boy down hallways and dragging him on the floor by an ankle won't be criminally charged.More >