Lyft, Uber pickup areas moving at Atlanta Airport

Where people are getting picked up at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is undergoing major construction.

Canopies are being installed as part of a $6 billion capital improvement project.

Some of the people being picked up are now having to move.

"As we start to do more construction and install the canopies, as well, that's really going to constrict a lot of the spaces and we want to free some of that up," Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Director of Policy and Communications Reese McCranie said.

So the airport, working with rideshare services Lyft and Uber, is moving their pickup location to a designated area of the economy parking lot.

"As you see, there are three lanes," McCranie said. "So there are two lanes that will be for pickup side-by-side and the outermost lane is really just for through traffic."

Riders seem okay with the change for now.

"The walk may be a little bit inconvenient, but picking it up somewhere else may be a little more convenient because it's less confusion," rider Hannah Marcovitch said.

Airport officials say it's about a five minute walk to the new location.

CBS46 pressed Uber for thoughts on the new location. A spokesperson would only say they appreciate the airport's consideration during construction. Uber wants to ensure the smoothest experience and will continue to give feedback to airport officials.

Airport officials say this move is temporary.

"Once the canopy is finished with it's installation that's about 18 months then we'll relocate back to curbside pickup," McCranie said.

