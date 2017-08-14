Lyft, Uber pickup areas moving at Atlanta Airport

On a day when many expected a verdict in the Darius Bottoms murder trial, a Fulton county judge declared a mistrial against three alleged Fulton County alleged gang members charged with his murder.More >
On a day when many expected a verdict in the Darius Bottoms murder trial, a Fulton county judge declared a mistrial against three alleged Fulton County alleged gang members charged with his murder.More >
As millions of residents in north Georgia prepare for a total solar eclipse next Monday afternoon, eye care experts are warning the damage suffered from looking at the eclipse could be significant, and potentially permanent.More >
As millions of residents in north Georgia prepare for a total solar eclipse next Monday afternoon, eye care experts are warning the damage suffered from looking at the eclipse could be significant, and potentially permanent.More >
Where people are getting picked up at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is undergoing major construction. Canopies are being installed as part of a $6 billion capital improvement project.More >
Where people are getting picked up at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is undergoing major construction. Canopies are being installed as part of a $6 billion capital improvement project.More >
A suspect is in custody following a house fire in southwest Atlanta Monday. The fire occurred at the corner of Cascade Avenue SW and Rogers Avenue SW.More >
A suspect is in custody following a house fire in southwest Atlanta Monday. The fire occurred at the corner of Cascade Avenue SW and Rogers Avenue SW.More >
Roswell police are investigating after one person died in an accident on Hardscrabble Road near Highway 92.More >
Roswell police are investigating after one person died in an accident on Hardscrabble Road near Highway 92.More >
Here are some places you can buy special glasses for the upcoming solar eclipse.More >
Here are some places you can buy special glasses for the upcoming solar eclipse.More >
Two openly gay students in the Kearney School District say their quotes were removed from the yearbook without warning. KCTV5 News went to the district to find out why.More >
Two openly gay students in the Kearney School District say their quotes were removed from the yearbook without warning. KCTV5 News went to the district to find out why.More >
Gov. Nathan Deal has suspended Walton County Sheriff Joseph Chapman for 30 days following an investigation into his May 2016 arrest in Florida.More >
Gov. Nathan Deal has suspended Walton County Sheriff Joseph Chapman for 30 days following an investigation into his May 2016 arrest in Florida.More >
A Missouri couple, married 77 years, was buried in the one casket.More >
A Missouri couple, married 77 years, was buried in the one casket.More >
For the first time since all U.S. Lotteries began selling both Powerball and Mega Millions tickets, both games have prizes over the $300 million mark...More >
For the first time since all U.S. Lotteries began selling both Powerball and Mega Millions tickets, both games have prizes over the $300 million mark...More >