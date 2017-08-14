Suspect accused of arson after house fire in Atlanta - CBS46 News

Suspect accused of arson after house fire in Atlanta

A suspect is in custody following a house fire in southwest Atlanta Monday.

The fire occurred at the corner of Cascade Avenue SW and Rogers Avenue SW.

There were people in the house at the time of the fire, however, they got out of the home, according to officials.

A suspect is in custody, although the individual's name was not released.

