Eye experts warn serious injury could occur from viewing eclipse

As millions of residents in north Georgia prepare for a total solar eclipse next Monday afternoon, eye care experts are warning the damage suffered from looking at the eclipse could be significant, and potentially permanent.

"I think we're all doing our best to put the word out that there is a potential hazard to the eyes with this solar eclipse," said Dr. David Ross or the Ross Eyecare Group in Buckhead. "This must be taken seriously."

He said blurred or distorted vision could occur hours or even days after viewing an eclipse, if proper eye protection is not worn.

"That damage could be anywhere from temporary to permanent, and there's no treatment. Time is the only treatment. Sometimes things get better, sometimes they don't," he said.

He recommends viewing an eclipse only on TV, but if you do want to view it in person, wearing glasses from a NASA-approved vendor is critically important. The glasses should be dark enough that you are only able to see the sun and nothing else.

