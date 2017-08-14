PE teacher accused of sexual relationship with student

A physical education teacher was arrested after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

A spokesperson with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says an investigation found that in 2013, Shawnetta Reece, now 40, was allegedly sexually involved with a 15-year-old student.

The student was going from the eighth to ninth grade during the alleged incident, according to the spokesperson.

Reece was arrested for child molestation and sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.