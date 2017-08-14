Senator Isakson holds town hall in Cobb County

Georgia residents and activists are finally getting what they've been demanding for months, a face-to-face town hall meeting with a member of our congressional delegation.More >
A woman believed to be in grave danger after she walked away from an adult care facility in Cobb County on Sunday has been located.More >
A drive was held Saturday at Sprayberry High School in Marietta in hopes of collecting homecoming dresses for students at the school who are unable to afford them.More >
The Georgia Cyclone roller coaster closed in July, but Six Flags Over Georgia is wasting no time preparing for the new ride that is expect to arrive in its place.More >
Robert Lee Martin, 37, was convicted by a jury June 22 after a four day trial.More >
Here are some places you can buy special glasses for the upcoming solar eclipse.More >
Two openly gay students in the Kearney School District say their quotes were removed from the yearbook without warning. KCTV5 News went to the district to find out why.More >
Gov. Nathan Deal has suspended Walton County Sheriff Joseph Chapman for 30 days following an investigation into his May 2016 arrest in Florida.More >
A physical education teacher was arrested after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.More >
A Missouri couple, married 77 years, was buried in the one casket.More >
Georgia residents and activists are finally getting what they've been demanding for months, a face-to-face town hall meeting with a member of our congressional delegation.More >
President Donald Trump says that North Korea "had best not make any more threats to the United States" or "they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen."More >
The head of the Missouri NAACP says the national organization is backing a travel advisory urging caution in Missouri over concerns about whether civil rights will be respected.More >
The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump's nominee to serve as FBI director.More >
President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is out.More >
The Senate has blocked a wide-ranging proposal by Republicans to repeal much of former President Barack Obama's health care law and replace it with a more restrictive plan.More >
The office of Sen. John McCain says the ailing Arizona Republican will return to the Senate on Tuesday, the day of the health care voteMore >
President Donald Trump has spoken with advisers about firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions.More >
Francys Johnson, 38, announced his resignation at the 108th NAACP National Convention this weekend.More >
President Donald Trump has announced his picks for the top federal prosecutors in two of Georgia's three U.S. court districts.More >
