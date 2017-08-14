Senator Isakson holds town hall in Cobb County

Georgia residents and activists are finally getting what they've been demanding for months, a face-to-face town hall meeting with a member of our congressional delegation.

Republican Senator Johnny Isakson delivered his first in-person meeting this year at Kennesaw State University. There was cheering, booing and interrupting, and for more than an hour, the senator had an audience of 600 people.

"There's no place in the greatest country on the face of this Earth for what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend," says Isakson.

When asked why he voted yes on bills that would have cut Medicaid, Isakson said, "the final presentation was made to a bill I didn't like, but I voted for it," adding that "a single payer system can be part of that. There are other things you can do as well."

When asked if he would demand that President Trump come to Congress first on any action against North Korea, Isakson said, "to answer your question, yes. I do support Congress having to say so...to deploy the American troops."

When asked about law enforcement taking courses in deescalating issues, Isakson said, "Parental learning disorder is the problem. Parents aren't raising their kids like they should."

Later Isakson told CBS46, "if more people were involved with their children, you'd have a better situation."

The folks with "Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America" were disappointed the senator didn't call on them. But they and the crowd appreciated the forum with one man saying, "unlike your colleagues...at least you had the guts to have a town hall."

