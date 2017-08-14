Police: Man climbs through McDonald's drive-thru, steals cash drawers

Police say they're looking for a man who allegedly climbed through a McDonald's drive-thru window and stole cash drawers in Alpharetta.

A spokesperson with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety says the man then stole an employee's car and crashed it, fleeing on foot while leaving the drawers and money behind.

The suspect may have been with two other men in a late sliver or white Nissan Maxima, according to the police spokesperson, who added that a car with that description was last seen going southbound on Highway 9 toward Roswell.

If you have any information about the robbery, you're asked to call police at (678) 297-6375.

