Man stable after shooting in DeKalb County

By WGCL Digital Team
DECATUR, GA (CBS46) -

Police say a man was shot in DeKalb County late Monday.

The shooting occurred in the 2600 block of Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur just before 9 p.m., according to a spokesperson with the DeKalb County Police Department.

The spokesperson says the man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

