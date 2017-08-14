Victim stable after shooting in Lithonia

Police say someone was shot in Lithonia late Monday.

The shooting was reported around 8:15 p.m. and occurred in the 1200 block of South Deshon Road.

A spokesperson with the DeKalb County Police Department told CBS46 the individual was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The identify of the individual was not released by authorities.

