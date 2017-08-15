Demonstrators target Georgia Sen. David Perdue over Charlottesville violence

Critics of Georgia Senator David Perdue will gather in front of his Buckhead office Tuesday, urging him to face critics in person and publicly denounce hate groups following the weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Monday night, Perdue's fellow Georgia Senator Johnny Isakson received a large round of applause when he told a crowd at a town hall meeting he hosted in Kennesaw, "There is no place for the Ku Klux Klan, white supremacists or racism.”

Earlier Monday a spokeswoman for Sen. Perdue issued the following statement to CBS46 News:

“Of course Senator Perdue condemns the violence, racism, and hatred displayed by white nationalist and neo-Nazi groups. This does not embody who we are as a nation. Senator Perdue trusts Attorney General Sessions and FBI Director Wray to conduct a thorough investigation and act with a proportionate response to this act of hate.”

Also, Perdue issued a statement Saturday on Twitter, tweeting "The violence we've witnessed today is not who we are as a country. Our thoughts go out all law enforcement working hard to keep the peace."

Protesters, however, demanded he make the remarks in person, rather than issue a written statement.

The protest will take place in front of the building that houses Perdue's new office at 3280 Peachtree Road in Atlanta. It will begin at 12:30 p.m. A spokeswoman for Perdue pointed out that the protesters are the same groups who've demonstrated every Tuesday for months outside the senator's office.

In a continued effort to try to get Perdue to appear before critics face-to-face, three groups have joined together to host a town hall-style meeting Thursday night. The groups Resist Trump Tuesdays, Georgia Alliance for Social Justice and the NAACP, have invited Perdue and Georgia's other Republican Senator Johnny Isakson to the meeting. Neither have confirmed their attendance, organizers said.

Georgia Congressman Hank Johnson has confirmed his attendance at the Atlanta Town Hall, along with healthcare advocates Staci Fox of Planned Parenthood SE, and Laura Colbert of Georgians for a Healthy Future. Radio personality and activist Rashad Richey will moderate. It will take place at the Trees Atlanta event space at 255 Chester Road in Atlanta from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

