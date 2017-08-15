Critics urge Georgia Senator David Perdue to denounce hate groups, protest planned

Critics of Georgia Senator David Perdue will gather in front of his Buckhead office Tuesday urging him to denounce specific hate groups, following the weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Several Georgia dignitaries have released statements regarding the matter, but Perdue has yet to denounce specific hate groups responsible for the deadly attack in Virginia, his critics said.

Perdue did issue a statement Saturday on Twitter, tweeting "The violence we've witnessed today is not who we are as a country. Our thoughts go out all law enforcement working hard to keep the peace."

The violence we've witnessed today is not who we are as a country. Our thoughts go out all law enforcement working hard to keep the peace. — David Perdue (@sendavidperdue) August 12, 2017

Protesters are demanding that Perdue address the individual groups, such as neo-Nazis, the KKK, white supremacists and other hate groups.

The protest will take place in front of the building that houses Perdue's new office at 3280 Peachtree Road in Atlanta. It will begin at 12:30 p.m.

In a continued effort to try to get Perdue to appear before critics face-to-face, three groups have joined together to host a town hall-style meeting Thursday night. The groups Resist Trump Tuesdays, Georgia Alliance for Social Justice and the NAACP, have invited Perdue and Georgia's other Republican Senator Johnny Isakson to the meeting. Neither have confirmed their attendance, organizers said.

Georgia Congressman Hank Johnson has confirmed his attendance at the Atlanta Town Hall, along with healthcare advocates Staci Fox of Planned Parenthood SE, and Laura Colbert of Georgians for a Healthy Future. Radio personality and activist Rashad Richey will moderate. It will take place at the Trees Atlanta event space at 255 Chester Road in Atlanta from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

