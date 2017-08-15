Woman found dead in Newton County

Deputies responding to a suspicious call in Newton County led to the discovery of a woman's body on Saturday.

Deputies found the body of 27 year-old Kelly Marshall in an area near the 200 block of Mt. Tabor Road in Oxford.

It is unclear how Marshall died and an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

No arrest warrants have been issued at this time.

Marshall was the mother of two young children.

If you have any information regarding the case, you're asked to contact the Newton County Sheriff's Office at 678-625-5007.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.