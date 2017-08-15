Union County teacher arrested for sex crimes against student

A Union County physical education teacher is behind bars for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 15 year-old student in 2013.

According to the GBI, 40 year-old Shawnetta D. Reece of Blairsville was arrested and charged with child molestation and sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority.

The Union County Sheriff's Office received a tip claiming that Reece had been involved with the student in 2013 and the GBI was called in to assist. After the investigation, the GBI was able to determine that Reece was involved with the student and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

It is unclear when Reece will appear in court.

