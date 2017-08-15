Union County teacher arrested for sex crimes against student

A Union County physical education teacher is behind bars for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 15 year-old student in 2013.More >
Police say someone was shot in Lithonia late Monday. The shooting was reported around 8:15 p.m. and occurred in the 1200 block of South Deshon Road.More >
Police say a man was shot in DeKalb County late Monday. The shooting occurred in the 2600 block of Wesley Chapel Road.More >
Police say they're looking for a man who allegedly climbed through a McDonald's drive-thru window and stole cash drawers in Alpharetta.More >
A physical education teacher was arrested after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.More >
The latest edition of CBS46's Surprise Squad came from a viewer nomination on our website. A metro Atlanta mom wanted to honor an educator whose commitment to her daughter -- inside and out of the classroom -- has changed their lives.More >
A physical education teacher was arrested after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.More >
Gov. Nathan Deal has suspended Walton County Sheriff Joseph Chapman for 30 days following an investigation into his May 2016 arrest in Florida.More >
Basil Eleby, the man accused of starting a fire underneath I-85 in late March that caused a section of the roadway to collapse, appeared in court on Monday and his legal team asked the judge for more time to prepare.More >
On a day when many expected a verdict in the Darius Bottoms murder trial, a Fulton county judge declared a mistrial against three alleged Fulton County alleged gang members charged with his murder.More >
