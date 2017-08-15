Woman says she bit into dead rodent at Pennsylvania Chick-fil-A

A woman has filed a lawsuit against a Chick-fil-A location, claiming she bit into a dead rodent cooked into the bun of a sandwich purchased at the restaurant in November of 2016.

According to CBS Philly, Ellen Manfalouti says she had a friend purchase the sandwich for her and when she took a bite, she discovered there was some kind of dead rodent baked into the bun.

Manfalouti then went to the hospital where she was treated for extreme nausea. CBS Philly reports she's suing restaurant in Langhorne, Pennsylvania for more than $50,000. They also report that Manfalouti is seeking punitive and compensatory damages related to her: pain and suffering, emotional distress, sleeplessness, anxiety, PTSD and medical bills.

