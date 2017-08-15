Judge declares Clayton County hotel a public nuisance

A judge ordered several rooms at a Clayton County hotel to close after it was determined that criminal activity was taking place at the facility.

According to a Facebook post by the Morrow Police Department, a Days Inn location in Morrow was declared to be a public nuisance and nearly 90 rooms were ordered closed. Only about 30 rooms passed the inspection, which took place in May.

Morrow Police Chief James Callaway says his department has been dealing with the issue at the hotel for over a year. He also says his department will work with the county code enforcement and fire marshal to make sure the order is followed.

An ordinance states there can be no extended stay hotels within the city and Callaway says his main goal is to protect the safety of its residents. Morrow also has a policy that prohibits hotels from renting rooms to people who live within a 30 mile radius of the city.

