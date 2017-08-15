Police looking for woman accused of passing counterfeit cash

Police in Canton are looking for a woman accused of passing counterfeit cash at a Walmart location.

Police say the woman walked into the Walmart Supercenter on Riverstone Boulevard on July 31, bought merchandise and allegedly used counterfeit cash to pay for it. She left the scene in a blue Ford Explorer or Expedition.

The suspect is described as a white woman with brown hair and was wearing a dress in the photo captured by surveillance footage.

If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact the Canton Police Department at 770-720-4883.

