Governor candidate calls for removal of Stone Mountain carvings

Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.

Abrams tweeted that the carvings is a "blight on our state and should be removed". She also tweeted that "Confederate monuments belong in museums where we can study and reflect on that terrible history, not in places of honor across our state".

The Confederate Memorial Carving has images of Confederacy President Jefferson Davis and Generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson and were not complete until a dedication ceremony on May 9, 1970. Finishing touches were completed in 1972.

Abrams says the carvings have no place in the state and were "paid for by the founders of the second wave of the Ku Klux Klan." She also says the carvings have "no purpose other than celebration of racism, terror and division when carved".

