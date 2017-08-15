Governor candidate calls for removal of Stone Mountain carvings

Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.More >
Police say someone was shot in Lithonia late Monday. The shooting was reported around 8:15 p.m. and occurred in the 1200 block of South Deshon Road.More >
Police say a man was shot in DeKalb County late Monday. The shooting occurred in the 2600 block of Wesley Chapel Road.More >
Brad Clement, the man accused of concealing the death of a military veteran, was denied bond during a court appearance Friday morning after his arrest in DeKalb County on Thursday.More >
A DeKalb County home sustained significant damage following a fire early Friday morning.More >
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >
Here are some places you can buy special glasses for the upcoming solar eclipse.More >
A physical education teacher was arrested after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.More >
A DeKalb County native and former player in the National Football League is in jail after leading police on a high speed chase following an alleged robbery at a cell phone store.More >
Gov. Nathan Deal has suspended Walton County Sheriff Joseph Chapman for 30 days following an investigation into his May 2016 arrest in Florida.More >
